SHEPARD BAKER

BAKER--Shepard W., of West Hartford, CT, age 90, died on October 14, 2020 peacefully, with his wife by his side. Shep was a survivor of many critical illnesses, constantly showing bravery in his courage to go on. He was the son of the late Marion "Billie" Williams Baker and Gladden Whetstone Baker, who joined Travelers in 1926 and retired as Chairman after 50 years of employment. His sister, Janet Baker Tenney, predeceased him in death, as well as his nephew, John Baker Tenney. Shepard leaves his beloved wife Beverly Ann Buckner-Baker, formerly of New York City, Brooklyn, and Rye, New York. He is also survived by his sister's daughters, our most loving nieces Eleanor Tenney Miller of Bland and Vienna, VA and Elizabeth I Tenney, of Collegeville, PA. He also has shared a loving relationship with many cousins and friends worldwide. Together with Beverly, Shep treasured our family members; Amy and Chad Ritchie, along with their daughter Courtney and her sons, Easton and Beckett of Sarasota, Florida. Shepard was born in 1930, in West Hartford and graduated from Kingswood School (now Kingswood - Oxford) with Class of 1947, Member of the Hall of Fame, Captain Of the Undefeated Football Team 1947, Senior Prefect and the Editor of the Kingswood News. Upon graduation from Kingswood, Shep entered Yale at the age of 16 and graduated in the great class of 1951. During that time, he was a devoted participant in athletics and he was the Senior Editor of the Yale Daily News. He went on to attended Harvard Business School and graduated with an MBA in 1953. Graduating early in order to start the four month Program for Naval Officers Training School in Newport, RI, he became an Ensign in Naval Air Intelligence in 1953 during the Korean War. He served three and a half years in Naval Air Intelligence in Guam, the Philippines and San Diego before being honorably discharged as a Lieutenant in 1956. In 1956 He joined the firm of Morgan Stanley & Co, Investment Bankers, mostly in New York City and moved onto international Corporate Finance, Paris, London, and Montreal. Shep was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1985 and after remission for seven years, he was again diagnosed with Cancer and in 1993 he underwent an autologous bone marrow transplant with the assistance of Dr. Morton Colman and Dr. Michael Schuster of New York Hospital. This procedure was successful, but had many drawbacks for the physical activities that Shep loved, tennis, squash and golf. He was the most modest and kind gentlemen. As many would say "Shep wore his Yale tee shirt inside out". He cared deeply about others and was an intent listener. In 2005 he returned to the Baker Family Homestead in West Hartford, CT with his wife Beverly. He was a member of the The Union Club for over 40 years, The Maidstone Club for 40 years, The Mill Reef Club for 35 years, Coral Beach Club for 40 years, and most importantly The Hartford Golf Club for over 60 years. His membership at Asylum Hill Church was for 80 years. Services and Burial will be private at Asylum Hill Church and Fairview Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Kingswood Oxford School, 170 Kingswood Rd., West Hartford, CT. 06119, or First Tee Connecticut, 55 Golf Club Road, Cromwell, CT 06416. Services are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit ahernfuneralhome.com
