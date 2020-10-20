My deepest condolences to Shep's loving and loyal wife Beverly Buckner-Baker and the entire family. While I did not know Shep personally, I cherished learning about him from his adoring and ever present wife, Beverly. Her loving and respectful stories were marvelous and they were always delivered with the most attentive and carefully chosen words and, the biggest, deepest smile one could ever image. A life well lived...RIP Shep, you were loved.

Pat Meiser

Patricia Meiser

Friend