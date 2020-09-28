SHERI SUSSMAN

SUSSMAN--Sheri Wynne, died on September 11. A 30+year senior employee at Springer Publishing Company, known for her deep voice, smile, scarves and clanging bracelets. A gifted poet, basketball player and dancer, reader and critic, and an old soul with everything to live for. She is survived by longtime partner Andrea Dortmann, brothers Mark S., and Gary L. Sussman and family, many friends and colleagues reflecting her rich and varied life. A memorial is planned for late November. Donations in her memory can be made to Harlem Grown or Central Park Conservancy.





