ANCIER--Sherman M., 90, of Delray Beach, FL, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at Vitas Healthcare, Delray Beach. Born in Rahway, NJ, he resided in Lawrenceville, NJ, before moving to Delray Beach in 2007. The son of Morris Ancier and Fannie Sacarney, Sherman Ancier graduated from Rutgers University in 1951, BS degree, with Honors and in 1956 with an MBA degree. A member of the Honorary Business Society, Beta Gamma Sigma and Honorary German Society, Delta Phi Alpha. Prior to retirement, Mr. Ancier was a widely acclaimed Accountant for multiple, successful Venture Capital firms, including Accel Partners, and Accountant to the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, the NHL's Minnesota North Stars, as well as an Associate Professor Emeritus at Rider University, Lawrenceville, NJ, where he received the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he proudly served from 1952 to 1954, during the Korean War. Surviving are his beloved wife of 67 years, Jean Ancier (nee Gaier); two sons, Garth Ancier and Leland Ancier; daughter Jill Berner and grandchildren, Brandon Ancier, Erica Ancier, Carol Berner and Adam Berner. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 19th, 2019, at 10:45am, at Beth Israel Cemetery, 1000 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, NJ 07095, under direction of Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels, East Brunswick, NJ. Contributions can be made in Sherman's memory to Rider University, Lawrenceville, NJ at https://www.rider.edu/ support-rider. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019