SHERRY SCHNEE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHERRY SCHNEE.
Service Information
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA
30341
(770)-451-4999
Obituary
Send Flowers

SCHNEE--Sherry, passed away on October 19 at home at the Renaissance on Peachtree in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the loving wife of Larry; sister of Michael Mishkin; mother of David Schnee and Barbara Weener; grandmother of Kobi, Shai, and Ezra Weener and Emma and Samuel Schnee; great friend of sister-in-law Lauren Mishkin, son-in-law Jeffery Weener, and daughter-in-law Cynthia Stone Schnee; and grandmother-in-law of Kobi's wife, Stacey. Sherry was a loving, outgoing people-person, who dedicated her life to her family, her friends and her community. She spent over 20 years as a school psychologist in Needham, Massachusetts helping children with special needs find appropriate education. Funeral services were held on October 20th in Atlanta, Georgia. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.