SCHNEE--Sherry, passed away on October 19 at home at the Renaissance on Peachtree in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the loving wife of Larry; sister of Michael Mishkin; mother of David Schnee and Barbara Weener; grandmother of Kobi, Shai, and Ezra Weener and Emma and Samuel Schnee; great friend of sister-in-law Lauren Mishkin, son-in-law Jeffery Weener, and daughter-in-law Cynthia Stone Schnee; and grandmother-in-law of Kobi's wife, Stacey. Sherry was a loving, outgoing people-person, who dedicated her life to her family, her friends and her community. She spent over 20 years as a school psychologist in Needham, Massachusetts helping children with special needs find appropriate education. Funeral services were held on October 20th in Atlanta, Georgia. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019