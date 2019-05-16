SHERWIN KAUFMAN

Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
"The Riverside"
76th St. and Amsterdam Ave.
KAUFMAN--Sherwin, M.D. In loving memory of our husband, father and grandfather, Dr. Sherwin Kaufman. He brought life into the world as an obstetrician/gynecologist and infertility specialist and brightened those around him with his warmth, wit, compassion and love. His music, poems, stories and humor sweetened our lives and continued the tradition of his grandfather, Sholom Aleichem. He is missed. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for any donations in Sherwin's memory to the Brotherhood Synagogue, https://brotherhoodsynagog ue.org; the Yiddish Book Center, www.yiddishbookcenter org; or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.org Claire, Kenneth, Keith, Linda, Kara and David Kaufman and Rachel Doherty
Published in The New York Times on May 16, 2019
