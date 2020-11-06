THOMAS--Shibu, MD The Medical Staff of Maimonides Medical Center is so deeply saddened by the sudden death of Dr. Shibu Thomas. Dr. Thomas was an internist who worked in the Department of Cardiology at Maimonides Medical Center for 22 years. He did his training in Internal Medicine here. He was in charge of the cardiac rehab center for people recovering from open heart surgery for many years. His smile was infectious and he always had a kind word for everyone He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues, friends and patients. Sincere condolences are extended to his wife, children, parents and entire family. H. Adler, MD, Pres M. Ghitan, MD, Pres-Elect J. Kupferman, MD, Secy C. Kaiser, DPM, Treas G. Neiderman, MD, Past-Pres





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store