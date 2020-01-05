GREENBERG--Shirlee Bernice (nee Winitsky), Age 94, Artist, Pratt Institute graduate, Superman Comics colorist, greeting cards designer, 1970's avant-garde painter, textile designer, International Guild of Miniature Artisans Fellow, died December 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sanford Greenberg, mother of Halli and Serge Paquette, Susan and Stephen Ryza, and Cory Greenberg and Parvati Grais, grandmother of Lisa Register, Sandy and Sage Ryza, step-grandmother of Nora Grais-Clements. Instagram at: shirleegreenberg
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 5, 2020