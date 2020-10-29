1925 - 2020

Shirley Anne Rosenberg Koretsky 1925 - 2020



Shirley Anne Rosenberg Koretsky passed peacefully on October 14, 2020. Born July 26, 1925 in Baltimore Maryland, Shirley moved to New York City to marry Leonard Koretsky where they made a home first in Manhattan and then Queens. The Rosenberg family had emigrated from Russia in the 1920's to Baltimore, and the family is laid to rest there. Her most recent residence was in New Paltz NY where she lived in order to be near her family and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Her family gathered on a spectacular fall day for a graveside service on October 18, 2020.



Having retired when she was 71 years old after 40 years as a hospital administrator for patient advocacy, Shirley continued her passion to play and follow tennis, read the New York Times and books with her book club, engage in politics standing for the dignity and human rights of all people, and to take time to care and talk to her family and friends. She was blessed to have friends who were like family to her, and a large family that loved her deeply. Healthy, active, vibrant and quite the storyteller was she, with a perfect memory too.



Four children, nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren survive Shirley. Regardless of time or distance, she stayed close and loving either by phone calls, or writing her famous letters on her electric typewriter or sending cards. Shirley was beloved by her family and friends who surrounded her in her final weeks and days. She is remembered as being a kind and compassionate caring person to everyone she met, no matter how brief the encounter.



Rest in peace, bubbe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store