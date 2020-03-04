COHEN--Shirley Katz. 93 years old, beloved wife of the late Martin Cohen, died peacefully at home on March 2, 2020 following a protracted decline. She was the youngest child of the late Harry Katz and the late Rose Dickstein, and was predeceased by her siblings Alice (husband Sidney Barsky), Irving (wife Eleanor) Jerome (wife Rosalyn) and Mortimer (wife Ruth). Shirley was born and raised in the Bronx, NY and attended Hunter High School. She graduated from Hunter College and received her master's degree from Columbia University. Her days at Camp Kinderland fostered her progressive ideals. She subsequently moved to Manhattan where she resided until her death. Shirley was a revered teacher of mathematics at the High School of Performing Arts (now LaGuardia High School) for well over 30 years, where she cultivated lifelong friendships with colleagues and students. In retirement, Shirley and Marty relished spending winter months in Palm Beach, FL enjoying tennis, swimming, and cultural activities. Shirley was a generous donor to many cultural, civic and educational organizations. Shirley was a lifelong speaker and student of Yiddish and supporter of Yiddish Arts. She will be remembered for the yearly Yiddish "Sing-A-Longs" that she and Martin hosted at their home. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Sarale Cohen (Jerusalem, Israel) and Ruth Katz (the Bronx, NY) and eleven nieces and nephews, Lauren Casals (Alex, Palmetto Bay, FL), Betsalel Cohen (Lydia, Jerusalem, Israel), Daniel Cohen (San Jose, CA), Ralph Cohen (Kauai, HI), Peri Dolgins (Alfred, Portland, OR), Allen Katz (Silvia, Bronx, NY), Harold Katz (New York, NY), Harriet Katz (Baltimore, MD), Joel Katz (Mary, Arlington, VA), Millen Katz (Patti, NY, NY), and Rena Katz (Allan Leon, Atlantis, FL) as well as many loving great-nieces, great-nephews and second-cousins. Shirley's enthusiasm, clever wit, love of life and radiant smile will be missed by her family and dear friends. Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30am at The Park Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue, NYC.



