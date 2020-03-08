COHEN--Shirley Katz. Hunter College mourns the loss of our beloved alumna Shirley Katz-Cohen '46. Shirley was a graduate of both Hunter College High School and Hunter College, where she developed her passion for education that served as the foundation for her impactful career as a public school teacher. We loved having her as part of the Hunter family and seeing her on campus. Jennifer J. Raab, President, Hunter College Cathy Weinroth, Chair, Hunter College Foundation
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020