COHEN--Shirley R., 103, died peacefully at home on December 3, 2020. A lifelong New Yorker, she was born in Manhattan on November 11, 1917. She lived a long and fruitful life and is survived by her daughters Joan Rappoport Rosenfeld (Steven) and Gail Buchalter; grandsons Jason E. Rappo- port (Ashley), Joshua Z. Rappoport (Emanuela), and Jordan Z. Ray; and five great- grandchildren, Harmar Z. Rappoport, William J. Rappoport, Benjamin H. Rappo-port, Andrew H. Rappoport and Madeline H. Rappoport. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Cohen. Shirley was a passionate Mets fan and an avid Jeopardy viewer. She adored her dog Max, whom she mourned to the very end. Contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the ASPCA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store