SHIRLEY FINE
FINE--Shirley Hilda. On April 24, 2020, Shirley Fine, 94 years old, passed away from complications related to COVID-19. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 2, 1926, to Sam and Rose Haas both immigrants from Northern Romania. She graduated from Erasmus High School and worked as a secretary in NYC until she married Albert Fine, who she met in the Catskills. Married on April 11, 1953, for 66 years, she lived in Borough Park and Midwood Park, Brooklyn, and Woodmere, Long Island, and retired to Longmeadow, MA. Shirley loved everything about NYC, particularly its rich ethnic history and avant garde culture. She always knew the best places to eat and shop, the best shows, films, and art exhibits. She was the family photographer/ filmmaker. She was an ardent feminist and told her daughters and grandchildren they could achieve anything they wanted. She reveled in the beauty of nature and was the president of her local garden club. A travel agent, she traveled the world. She was preceded in death by sisters Eva Rose and Gloria Brickel, and her husband Albert who died on April 5, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters Lisa M. Fine of East Lansing, MI and Tina K. Fine, of NYC, her son-in-law Peter I. Berg, and her four grandchildren, Zoe Fine, Dana Berg, Isabel Reich, and Noah Reich. Lisa and Tina Fine


Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
