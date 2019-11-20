GOLDMAN--Shirley, passed peacefully November 16, 22 days from her 100th! Shirley (nee Greenberg) was a devoted Hunter '40 alumna and volunteered as a USO canteen aide in WWII. She taught kindergarten for a few years in NYC and co-founded a co-op nursery school after moving to Glen Head in 1956. Shirley and her late husband Sam were a loving couple for 56 years. They loved and supported classical music and the theater (including Mom going to Broadway theater on her own until she was 90). She is survived by daughters Lisa Polito (Edward) and Nina Kritter, and son Ed (Judith Riven). She adored her four grandsons: Andrew and Peter Ramos, and Dylan and Remy Kritter. Shirley was also deeply loved by Goldie and Stan and so many extended family members and friends. Bridge was a passion into her late 90's. She had a hunger and zest for life, and always exuded a wonderful dry and wry wit, right to the end. For shiva details, please contact Ed G. Memorial gifts may be made to DOROT (dorotusa.org). Rest in peace, sweet kind spirit. So many will always miss you.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 20, 2019