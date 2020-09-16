1/
SHIRLEY GORENSTEIN
GORENSTEIN--Shirley. September 14, 2020. Her field work began when she traveled at the age of 17 to the Kahnawake Reserve in Canada to study the Mohawk ironworkers, presenting her paper to the American Ethnological Society in 1946. She graduated from Queens College and earned her Master's and Ph.D. degrees in Anthropology from Columbia University. In the 1960's and 1970's, she led archaeological expeditions in Mexico, and wrote and edited numerous books and articles on Mesoamerican archaeology. After a decade as a professor at Columbia, she became the founding Chair of the Department of Science and Technology Studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where she became a mentor to a generation of scholars, many of whom remained close to her throughout her life. Her husband Sam died before her. She is survived by her sons Ethan and Gabriel, daughter- in-law Margee, grandsons Eleazer and Julian, and her granddaughters-in-law Jen and Patti. Her wise guidance, selflessness, generosity, and love will last us the rest of our lives.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

