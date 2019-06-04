KWIAT--Shirley C. 1919-2019. Much loved by her five children, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. We were blessed to have her for so long and grateful she passed peacefully. She had so much joy in her life to remember that it did not take much to make her smile. We are all at peace knowing that once again it is David and Shirley. Here's to a life well lived and a legacy to honor her always. We will miss you terribly but know that you are in our hearts forever! All 51 of us - The Kwiat and Wilkins Families. A private graveside service will take place Tuesday morning at Old Montefiore Cemetery. The family suggests that donations in Shirley's memory be made to ACLD (Adults and Children with Learning Disabilities): ACLD.org
Published in The New York Times on June 4, 2019