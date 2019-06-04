KWIAT--Shirley Shirley, passed away peacefully at 100 years old on Sunday evening, June 2nd - surrounded by her children and their spouses. Our families, Susan and Steven Levkoff, Logan and Louis Cortes and Cameron and Joseph Molinaro - together with Meryl and Michael Mann, Betsy and Danny Polatsch and Lindsay and Adam Mann offer their most sincere condolences to their dear friends, Fern and Lowell Kwiat. We will always remember Shirley's zest for life and the spirit and vitality she brought to every activity that she was engaged in. We will remember her.
Published in The New York Times on June 4, 2019