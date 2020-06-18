Or Copy this URL to Share

LEVY--Shirley. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Shirley Levy, whose legacy lives on in her family's leadership and generosity within the Jewish community. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, Laurence (Diane), Nicky Ziman (Denis), and Jane Greenberg (James), and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





