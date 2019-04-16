Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY LIGHT. View Sign

LIGHT--Shirley, a successful editor, died Friday in Manhattan. She was 94. Ms. Light was born in Brooklyn. Her parents, Paul and Rose Light, fled Russia when they were young and raised three children in New York. A sister, Edith, died in 1987, and brother, Murray, in 2011. At Academic Press, Shirley specialized in molecular biology, editing titles including "Handbook of Biochemical Kinetics," "Receptor Molecular Biology," and "Enzymology Primer for Recombinant DNA Technology." She lived in New York for most of her life, except for 15 years spent in Altamonte Springs when Academic Press moved its offices to Florida. She moved back to New York in 1999. ''I was back a week and my friends said it was like I was never away,'' she told the New York Times then. ''I participate in everything. Dinners, the theater. I fit right back in." After retirement, she volunteered reading to the blind and enjoying the city. ''In New York, you're never really alone,'' she said. ''You can just walk.'' In Orlando, ''if you saw somebody walking around, you would wonder what was wrong with them.'' Services will be at noon on Wednesday, April 17, at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave., NY 10024.



