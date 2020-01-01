MANLEY--Shirley "Kay" (nee Kinspel), left us this Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Kay leaves two daughters, Susan Lopeman and Carol Katz, a son-in-law, Mark Lopeman, two granddaughters Madeleine and Rosemary Lopeman and a grandson-in-law, Dan McNamara. Kay, a professional artist and designer, loved all the arts especially the opera. She had macular degeneration, which even at her advanced age did not stop her from traveling to Paris and Salzburg on her own and attending opera performances. She survived two serious accidents in recent years, which impaired her ability to walk, but she still managed to go to the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall! Nothing could stop her. Kay loved life and she refused to let her condition stop her from doing what she loved to do. Life had to be lived and enjoyed. Kay had many friends around the world and they will all miss her, but she is in a better place with her grandmother, Lillian Kinspel. We will all miss Kay immensely.



