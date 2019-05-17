SAMUELS--Dr. Shirley C. died May 13 at age 88, in Palo Alto, CA, not long after the death of her beloved husband Stan. Daughter of Rubin and Clara Traub Chasins, sister of Sol, mother of Jeff, Nita and Mark and grandmother of Rayla, Brice, Hannah, Malka and Yonah. Shirley was a graduate of Syracuse University and Columbia University Teachers College. She taught and was a tenured professor at Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY and was the author of three books and numerous papers. Shirley was later a clinical psychologist who worked at the Center of Preventative Psychiatry in White Plains, NY for over 20 years. She also worked in private practice as a therapist and was extremely well regarded by her patients. Shirley was always very active in the local community of Greenburgh, NY and later in New York City, especially as a volunteer at Lincoln Center and at The West End Synogogue. She is greatly missed.



