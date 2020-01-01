SHIRLEY SCHIRESON

SCHIRESON--Shirley (nee Weissblum), died peacefully in San Diego, CA, December 30, 2019, at the age of 96 after a long, happy, and productive life. Born at home in the Bronx, and predeceased by her parents and four brothers. Loving mother of Clifford of San Diego, CA, and New York City and of Julie Ralphs of Copenhagen, Denmark. Proud graduate of Hunter College High School and of Hunter College, cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa. Long- time resident of Los Angeles.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 1, 2020
