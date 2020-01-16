SHIRLEY SHAMEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY SHAMEL.
Service Information
Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home - Montclair
76 Park Street
Montclair, NJ
07042
(973)-744-4346
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
Upper Montclair, NJ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHAMEL--Shirley Bacot. The New York Philharmonic mourns the passing of Shirley Bacot Shamel, who joined the Board of Directors in 2005 upon the passing of her husband J. Carter Bacot, a Board Member since 1989. Shirley was active in fundraising and on the Volunteer Council for many years. Her generous devotion to the Orchestra lives on through The Shirley Bacot Shamel Chair in the violin section. We extend our deepest condolences to her husband Charles Shamel and her entire family. Music Director Jaap van Zweden, President & CEO Deborah Borda, Co-Chairmen Peter W. May and Oscar L. Tang
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.