SHAMEL--Shirley Bacot. The New York Philharmonic mourns the passing of Shirley Bacot Shamel, who joined the Board of Directors in 2005 upon the passing of her husband J. Carter Bacot, a Board Member since 1989. Shirley was active in fundraising and on the Volunteer Council for many years. Her generous devotion to the Orchestra lives on through The Shirley Bacot Shamel Chair in the violin section. We extend our deepest condolences to her husband Charles Shamel and her entire family. Music Director Jaap van Zweden, President & CEO Deborah Borda, Co-Chairmen Peter W. May and Oscar L. Tang
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 16, 2020