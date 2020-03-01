SHUMAN--Shirley. Our beloved mother, mother- in-law, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother Shirley Shuman, age 94, passed away February 1, 2020. A talented painter and devoted opera-goer, she graduated from the HS of Music and Art, from Brooklyn College summa cum laude, and for more than 25 years served as school secretary at PS 116 in Manhattan. She was predeceased by her husband Davis and her daughter Nina. She is survived by her son Mark, his wife Elisabeth; brother Ray and his wife Susan; grandsons Nicolai and Alexander, their wives Elizabeth and Ellen, and four great- granddaughters -- Grant, Mathilde, Nina and Winn.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2020