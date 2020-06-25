SHIRLEY SIEGEL

SIEGEL--Shirley Adelson. With heartfelt sadness, the Trustees and Administration of Barnard College mourn the passing of our esteemed alumna, Shirley Adelson Siegel '37. A recipient of Barnard's 2019 Medal of Distinction at Radio City Music Hall where she was given a standing ovation, Shirley was acknowledged for her "trailblazing career as a brilliant civil rights lawyer, a pioneer in the fight for the rights of others and as one who never failed to pursue what is fair, to demand what is just." Shirley Adelson Siegel was re-introduced to Barnard in "Undeterred," a 2018 Barnard Magazine article which brought her new campus friends and devoted admirers. The entire Barnard community sends its condolences to her son, Eric, daughter Ann, and grandson, Samuel Fischer. She will be missed by all. Cheryl G. Milstein Chair, Board of Trustees Sian Leah Beilock President, Barnard College





