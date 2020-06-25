SHIRLEY SIEGEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIEGEL--Shirley Adelson. With heartfelt sadness, the Trustees and Administration of Barnard College mourn the passing of our esteemed alumna, Shirley Adelson Siegel '37. A recipient of Barnard's 2019 Medal of Distinction at Radio City Music Hall where she was given a standing ovation, Shirley was acknowledged for her "trailblazing career as a brilliant civil rights lawyer, a pioneer in the fight for the rights of others and as one who never failed to pursue what is fair, to demand what is just." Shirley Adelson Siegel was re-introduced to Barnard in "Undeterred," a 2018 Barnard Magazine article which brought her new campus friends and devoted admirers. The entire Barnard community sends its condolences to her son, Eric, daughter Ann, and grandson, Samuel Fischer. She will be missed by all. Cheryl G. Milstein Chair, Board of Trustees Sian Leah Beilock President, Barnard College


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved