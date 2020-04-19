SPILKE--Shirley. Passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 96 due to COVID-19. Survived by her sister Mildred, her children Howard (Pam), Brandy (Ken) and Francine (Bob), her grandchildren Rebecca (David), Leah (David), Rachel (Andy), Joanna (Scott), Arielle (Ross), Max (Patricia) and Jacob, her great-grandchildren Nava, Elisha, Zev, Henry, Louis, Ruby, Leo, Scarlet, Amelia and Gray and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Frank and her sisters Sally and Tulsa. She and Frank shared a passionate love for each other and, when they first met, for basketball -- Shirley was a high school player and Frank was a college scholarship player. Devoted to her family, charity and Judaism.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020