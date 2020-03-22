ZACHARIUS--Shirley nee Mofsovitz, died on March 18, 2020 after a long illness. Shirley had suffered from Alzheimer's disease for more than a decade. The daughter of immigrants Harry William Mofsovitz and Anna (Friedland) Mofsovitz, Shirley was born in the Bronx on August 23, 1928, and graduated from Hunter College. For much of her adult life, she was an elementary school teacher at the Meadow Drive School in the Mineola School District on Long Island. Shirley was extremely close to her three sisters, only one of whom (Dorothy Rothstein) survives her. Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Sherrie Zacharius (David O. Levine) and Wendy Zacharius Goldstein (the late Howard Goldstein), five grandchildren Amanda Goldstein (Scott Spitzer), Lindsay Goldstein (Matthew Tossman), Justin Goldstein (Neil Flynn), Aaron Levine (Susan Y. Lin) and Max Levine, and eight great-grand- children. Her husband Martin Zacharius died in 1995. Funeral services are private. Contributions to the American Friends of Magen David Adom, one of Shirley's favorite charities, would be most appreciated.



