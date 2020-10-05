BALTER--Shlomo Born October 1, 1931. Died October 3, 2020. Son of Herman and Pauline Balter. Graduate of CCNY, Masters, rabbinic ordination, and Doctorate from the Jewish Theological Seminary of America. Shlomo Balter was a beloved teacher, rabbi, and scholar who was a leader and active member of the Jewish community. He taught at Gratz College in Philadelphia, and at Hunter College and Hofstra University in New York. He served in many capacities at the Ramah camps. Rabbi Balter was the associate rabbi at Har Zion Temple in Philadelphia, and the rabbi of Congregation Shaare Zedek and the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale. Shlomo Balter enjoyed travel, study, classical music, archaeology, the NY Yankees, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Bernice and their three children, Ariel (Roger), Yoel (Jane), and Ranon, and three grandchildren, Abigail, Benjamin, and Anna. Donations can be made to the Jewish Theological Seminary or the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale.





