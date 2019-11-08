Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHOJI SADAO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SADAO--Shoji. The Board of Trustees and staff of The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum mourn the passing of Shoji Sadao, a vital force in the world of architecture and design and a crucial collaborator of Isamu Noguchi. Shoji worked closely on the design and construction of The Noguchi Museum, the realization of Moerenuma Park, in Sapporo, Japan, and countless other projects. An Honorary Life Trustee of the Museum, he served as Executive Director of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation from 1989 to 2003. His lifelong dedication and contributions to our museum and to furthering the legacy of Isamu Noguchi were immeasurable. He will be profoundly missed. We extend our deepest condolences to his beloved wife Tsuneko.



