SEID--Shuck W., age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home in New York City's Chinatown. With him was his wife, Nancy. Mr. Seid was born on November 16, 1923 in the city of Kowloon, Hong Kong. He completed his formal schooling in Kowloon, and deemed an early scholar in his father's eyes, earned a passage to America to follow his dreams. Once arriving in New York City as a teen, he met his lifelong match in Nancy Eng, whom he vowed to marry after he pursued his American Dream. Mr. Seid finished high school in New York City, enlisted in FDR's Army during World War II, applied for the GI Bill, and enrolled in a place he could only imagine back home in Kowloon - Georgetown University in the Nation's Capital, Washington, DC. While he and Nancy were still newlyweds, he graduated from the School of Foreign Service in 1949. Shuck and Nancy settled happily in Chinatown, New York, and thanks to Nancy's father's good business sense, they both worked in the family business Wing On Wo, that has been the family's century-old headquarters at 26 Mott Street. In his full-time occupation, Mr. Seid worked in New York City's Department of Health as a Public Health Sanitarian for 35 years. During his time there, Mr. Seid had already begun his liaison work with the Chinatown community by offering and teaching - in Chinese - courses in food sanitation to many of Chinatown's restaurant owners, enabling them to obtain certificates necessary for restaurant operating licenses. It was the start of what would be 60 years of community service. As a lifelong resident of New York City's Chinatown, Mr. Seid worked devotedly as Assistant to the Commanding Officer and Director of the Chinatown Project in NYPD's 5th Precinct from 1986 to 2014. During his almost three decades at the precinct, Mr. Seid served as liaison to the Chinatown community, helping to improve the quality of life for Chinese residents in Chinatown and in the Greater New York City area. Mr. Seid took enormous pride in his dedication and affection for the Chinatown community. He even had time with his many responsibilities to serve as the Principal of the Chinese School at True Light Lutheran Church, where he was an active member for many years. His compassion, commitment, and insightful knowledge of Chinatown and her citizens have promoted a productive and long lasting relationship among residents and merchants alike, all for the betterment of his beloved community. It is Mr. Seid's living legacy to the place he called home for eight decades. Mr. Seid is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Nancy; daughters, Sylven Beck (Ed Campana) of Arlington, VA and Lorraine Lum (Gary) of New York, NY; daughter-in-law, Sharon Louis (Stuart) of East Brunswick, NJ; five grandchildren: Alexander Beck (Karen) of Arlington, VA; Lina Lum (Stephen Lloyd) of Brooklyn, NY; Kara Louis (Scott Menke) of New York, NY; Marisa Lum of New York, NY; Evan Louis of New York, NY; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Grace Beck of Arlington, VA. Mr. Seid was preceded in death by his son, Stuart Seid Louis during the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.





