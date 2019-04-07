Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shura Saul. View Sign

SAUL--Shura. It is with profound affection and sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Shura Saul, in Goldens Bridge, New York this Friday, March 29, 2019 as a result of natural causes. She shared 98 years wisdom and love with her three surviving children, Mark and Jonathan Saul and Jennifer Rosvally, her loving son-and-daughters-in-law, her eight grandchildren and her three great-grand- children. Born Sulamith Camenir, she was a prodigy, attending Hunter College in the midst of the Great Depression at the age of 12. She was a progressive activist and a fierce defender of human rights. Shura and her lifelong partner and husband, Dr. Sidney Saul, held respected positions in their field of Social Work, as they pioneered the concepts of mainstreaming the disabled, developed and expanded the field's understanding of the benefits of group work, and focused the attention of professionals on geriatrics. Together they published numerous professional papers and presented at conferences here and abroad. Shura was a teacher at her core and her students at Hunter, Mercy, Sarah Lawrence and other colleges in the New York metropolitan area loved the infectious and instructive passion she brought to the classroom. In addition to her numerous professional publications, Shura was also an accomplished author of poetry, young adult and children's books. Shura touched countless lives and will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her. A memorial event will be scheduled for Shura on June 15. All who loved her are welcome to attend.



