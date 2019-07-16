BENJAMIN--Sidney H., 88, of Princeton, passed away on July 15, 2019. Sidney was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and was a resident of Princeton for 20 years. He enjoyed fine dining and traveling. He was employed by Otis Elevator as an Engineer. Predeceased by his parents David and Sayde (Silverstein) Benjamin; and his sister Dorothy Parks; he is survived by his wife Geraldine Fusco; his brother-in-law Alex Parks; his nephew Steven Parks; his niece Ruth Parks; and his great nephew Julian Parks. Funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Star of David Memorial Chapel of Princeton, 40 Vandeventer Ave., Princeton, NJ 08542. Burial will follow in Garden A of Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652. The family respectfully requests donations in lieu of flowers to the at .



