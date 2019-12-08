GOLDSTEIN--Sidney S. Sidney Goldstein, 85, passed away on November 30. He was the beloved husband of Susan, father to Matthew and David, grandfather to William, Ethan and Mollye and father-in-law to Marian Raab and Sherri Greenbach. He was a longtime lawyer, specializing in banking law and writing a number of books and articles on the subject, as well as serving on a number of bar association banking and finance committees. He was a longtime partner with the law fim Kreindler & Relkin. He was also a budding artist, whose speciality was paintings and he was an avid Mets and Jets fan. Donations can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America or any breast cancer charity.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019