Sidney M Stoller, 95, of Manhasset, NY, passed quietly on Wednesday morning October 2. A proud graduate (Chemical Engineering) of CCNY '43 (and a Townsend-Harris Award recipient), Sid Stoller established SM Stoller Corp. in 1959, with offices in Manhattan and Boulder, Colorado and became internationally recognized in the field of nuclear power. Beyond his many business achievements, Sidney was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by Billie, his wife of 72 years; three children: David Stoller (Barbara), Robert Stoller (Amy) and Lee Stoller Winder. His seven grandchildren are Samantha, Jessica (Dan), Molly (Eric), Eric (Ting Ting), Rosie, Jake and Sammy. Eddie is his only great-grandchild. Though he would never speak about himself, Sid Stoller was brilliant, modest, generous, funny, gregarious, genuine, ethical and admired. He consulted on all continents, as well as throughout the United States, travelled the globe with Billie, hosted energy executives from Japan, Russia, Mexico and many other places, and collected art along the way, accumulating an extraordinary collection in which they took enormous pride. Respected by colleagues, cherished by friends, adored by family and trusted by all, this kid from the Bronx, who once delivered newspapers to Hank Greenberg, "done real good".

Services will be held this Friday, 12:45, at Sinai Chapels, 162-05 Horace Harding Expwy, Fresh Meadows (Queens); Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.

