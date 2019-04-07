MONAS--Sidney, died March 29, 2019. A POW in WWII, noted scholar and professor of Russian History and Literature, translator of "Crime and Punishment," and essayist. Sid was widely loved and admired for his unstuffy erudition and genuine desire to share ideas and make connections across disciplines. He will be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019