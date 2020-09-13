SIDNEY POSEL

POSEL--Sidney Lee. Age 99, 1920-2020, died peacefully on March 8th, at home in New York City, where he lived with Edith, his beloved wife of 72 years, until her death in 2018. Sid was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, passionate naturalist, law professor, student of ideas, and generous host. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he witnessed a century of change. His father Leo Posel and mother Vera (nee Spiegel) were Jewish immigrants from Ukraine, whose business began in the 1920s with a small movie theater in Philadelphia. Sid graduated high school at age 15, and attended the University of Pennsylvania on full scholarship. His love of nature, birds and plants (developed as a child at Camp Kinanee in Maine) led him to major in botany. He then earned a Masters in Agronomy at the University of Wisconsin. During World War II, he was a captain in the Army Air Corps, serving as a weatherman in Colorado where fighter pilots trained. In Denver, he met and married Edith (nee Isaacs), a painter who encouraged their move East to be closer to the art world. Seeking a career that would fit city life, Sid attended UPenn Law School, followed by a Fulbright Scholarship in London, and teaching positions at Harvard and Stanford. He then moved to New York City where he practiced law at Paul, Weiss. Most of his professional life was spent as a professor at Rutgers Law School in Newark, NJ, where he was appreciated for his keen intellect and steady keel. Devoted to family, Sid was ahead of his time in embracing the daily responsibilities of parenting. He was especially close to his brother Ray and family, as well as Edith's sister Marian and her brother Ernie and family. In New York, friends and family affectionately referred to Sid and Edith's East Village home as "Hotel Posel." He and Edith also formed deep friendships within a community of expat artists in Paris, where they spent summers for decades. Sid was deeply ethical and egalitarian, and lived a life of thoughtful moderation. He leaves his sons Benjamin and Daniel, daughters-in-law Jessica and Jean, and grandchildren Leo, Toby, Julia and Susannah; nieces and nephew Anne, Ellen, Frances, Rebecca, and Joseph and their families; and sisters-in-law Nancy, Edith, and Emily. One friend described Sid as a Redwood - we thought he could live forever, and he will be deeply missed.





