RAMIN--Sidney N. (Sid), age 100, at his home in New York City on July 1, 2019. Born in Boston, he served in the U.S. Army during WWII, composing music for shows that entertained troops in Europe. Sid's 65-year-long musical career included orchestrating music for Broadway shows, among them, "West Side Story," "Gypsy," and "A Funny Thing Happened." He won an Academy Award ("West Side Story"), an Emmy, a Grammy and 12 Clio Awards. In the 1960s, he composed the hit song "Music to Watch Girls By" and the theme for "The Patty Duke Show." His arrangements for The Boston Pops are performed regularly. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gloria B. Ramin, his son, Ron (Cathryn) and grandsons, Avery (Catherine) and Oliver. Service Monday, July 8th, 12:30pm, at "The Riverside," 76th St. and Amsterdam Ave.
Published in The New York Times on July 3, 2019