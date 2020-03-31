SIEGEL--Sidney, a pioneer in the promotional products industry, passed away on 29 March 2020 of complications resulting from COVID-19. He was born April 11, 1927. In 1960 Sid founded Industrial Contacts, Inc., which his family still operates today. He was known for his great sense of humor and love of life, always starting a conversation with a joke. His charisma and athleticism made him a popular member of Muttontown Country Club for over 45 years. Sid is survived by his son, Steven, daughters, Mindy and Lisa, grandsons, Matthew, Daniel, Aaron and Mitchell, and his children's spouses, Andrea, Joe and Chris. He was pre-deceased by Joyce, his wife of 65 years. Burial services are being handled by Gutterman's Funeral Home in Woodbury, NY.



