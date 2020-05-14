TESSLER--Sidney, MD. The Medical Staff of Maimonides Medical Center is so deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Sidney Tessler. Dr. Tessler was affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center for almost 50 years. He began his career in 1974 in the residency program. Went on to be chief resident in 1975 and continued with the fellowship program. He worked in the Department of Medicine and in 1984 he became the Director of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine for over 30 years. He was an outstanding teacher, teaching all he knew to his residents and fellows. His knowledge was passed on to so many who will all remember him so fondly. He was a brilliant diagnostician. He always had a little smile on his face. He will be missed by all his colleagues, friends and patients. Sincere condolences are extended to his entire family. Edward Chapnick, MD, Pres; Harry Adler, MD, Pres-Elect; Monica Ghitan, MD, Secy; Juan Kupferman, MD, Treas; George Neiderman, MD, Past-Pres





