WHITE--Sidney, 94, founder of Bianca Graphics died March 5, 2019. Survived by his wife, Christina, sons, Paul, Danny, Ken, stepsons, John, Tom, Robert, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sidney served with Materiel Command during WWII, as an editor for the CWA led efforts to integrate Singer Sewing Machine and was instrumental in undoing restrictive covenants in Knickerbocker Village. He was a raconteur, jazz fan, photographer and artist. His life will be celebrated in a private service.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019