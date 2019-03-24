SIDNEY WHITE

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SIDNEY WHITE.

WHITE--Sidney, 94, founder of Bianca Graphics died March 5, 2019. Survived by his wife, Christina, sons, Paul, Danny, Ken, stepsons, John, Tom, Robert, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sidney served with Materiel Command during WWII, as an editor for the CWA led efforts to integrate Singer Sewing Machine and was instrumental in undoing restrictive covenants in Knickerbocker Village. He was a raconteur, jazz fan, photographer and artist. His life will be celebrated in a private service.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.