ENGELMANN--Siegfried, 87, died peacefully at his home in Eugene, OR on February 15 of heart failure. A pioneering scientist and educator for more than 50 years, he invented an efficient and effective way to teach reading, writing, math and many other important skills. As a professor of education at the University of Oregon and founder of the National Institute for Direct Instruction, he attracted graduate students from around the world. He wrote more than 100 programs, collectively referred to as Direct Instruction, covering the core academic subjects from preschool to high school. Millions of at-risk children learned when taught by teachers trained in his methods, often when nothing else worked. He never gave up on a child or blamed children for the failings of adults. He lived by his motto: "If the student hasn't learned, the teacher hasn't taught." He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Therese, and is survived by their children Eric, Kurt, Owen and Joyce, 13 grandchildren, four great-grand- children and his companion, Lou Bradley, and her son, Devin. Donations in his name can be mailed to The Engelmann Foundation, PO Box 448, Eugene, OR 97440.



