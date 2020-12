Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SIGMUND's life story with friends and family

Share SIGMUND's life story with friends and family

GINSBURG--Sigmund. The Galatan and Galatan-Stone family is deeply saddened by the loss of our life- long friend, advisor and mentor Sigmund Ginsburg. Albert James Galatan family, Helen Galatan-Stone, Harlan Fiske Stone II





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store