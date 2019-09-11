ROOTH--Signe Alice. (August 14, 1924-August 3, 2019). Signe died peacefully at her home on August 3, just days before her 95th birthday. Born in New York to Florence Miner and Gerhard Rooth, publisher of the Swedish newspaper Nordstjernan. She had a lifelong love of languages and learning, graduated summa cum laude from University of Miami in 1944, completed a Masters in French/Spanish from USC, and earned a PhD from University of Chicago in 1953. A widely respected translator and editor, Signe served the United Nations for 60 years prior to her retirement in 2016. She had a great appreciation for reading, travel, art, music, food and Sweden. In 1984, she was named American Swedish Woman of the Year. A memorial service will be held at the Church of Sweden in New York on Friday, September 20th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Swedish Church.



