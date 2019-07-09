COYLE--Sigun Bedia. Died suddenly on June 15, 2019, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She and her husband were longtime residents of Paris, France, where she was a tireless volunteer presence at the American Cathedral in Paris. She taught French for two decades at Trinity School in Manhattan. Sigun was predeceased by her son, Alexander Coyle, in 2007. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Coyle, a retired Time Inc. editor and by four nieces, Nancy Coyle Downes, Laura Coyle, Robin Miller and Kristen Miller. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cathedral in Paris, 23 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France. A funeral will be held at the cathedral in September.



