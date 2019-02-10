Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SIMON LOWY. View Sign

LOWY--Simon, 94, passed away on February 6, 2019. Born in Sieu Mare, Romania, Simon was predeceased by his wife Sylvia (Rosenberg), brother Herman, and sisters Edith and Mindel. After surviving the Holocaust, Simon and Sylvia came to the United States in 1950 and built their lives in the Bronx. A talented tailor, Simon was the owner of Simon's Cleaners in Manhattan. After retiring, Simon devoted his time to his most- treasured role - grandfather. Although he had Alzheimer's in the last years of his life, Simon maintained his characteristic positive outlook, candor, and love of simple pleasures and his beloved family. Simon is survived by his son William; daughter-in-law Reva; grandchildren Jenna and her fiance William Becker, Adina and her fiance Aaron Goss, and Matthew. May his memory be a blessing.



