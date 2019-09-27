BLUM--Simone. Born on June 14, 1920, Sarah Padawer grew up in Paris, France. She later took on the name Simone. On June 19, 1938, she married Samuel Blum, and on April 12, 1940, they came to New York City, where they spent the rest of their lives. Simone was a founder and board member of ALYN, a hospital for disabled children in Jerusalem. She also was known for her beauty and style and her love of travel and of all things French. Simone was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years and by their daughter, Micheline. She is survived by her son, Bentley; her son-in-law, Michael; her granddaughters, Megan and Jessica; her grandsons-in-law, Edward and Keith; and her great-grandchildren, Noah, Charlotte, Samantha, and Sophia. Services will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel on September 27, 2019, at 12pm. Donations can be made to American Friends of ALYN Hospital.



