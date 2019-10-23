MIGDEN--Simonne. Armande Noelle Moutarlier, age 95, passed away peacefully with her family at her side. She is survived by her son, Harvey Migden, and her daughters Carole Migden (wife Cris Arguedas) and Janine Migden-Ostrander (husband Stephen Ostrander) and her two grandchildren, Catherine Migden-Ostrander (husband Daniel Wai-Poi) and David Ostrander (wife Kelsey Ostrander) and her great-granddaughter, Madeleine Migden. Simonne, a French War Bride, was an accomplished woman, who spoke three languages, and was a talented artist, gardener and gourmet cook. She imparted many gifts on her family by her words and examples of kindness, strength, loyalty, wisdom, good manners and so much more. She was very loved and will be dearly missed. The funeral will be this Sunday at Weinstein Memorial Chapel in Yonkers. For more details, please visit: www.weinsteinchapels.com
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 23, 2019