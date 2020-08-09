SIVIA BRODSKY

BRODSKY--Sivia, 94, died peacefully on August 5, in her home in New York, NY. Not a day went by since the death of her beloved husband, Andrew, in 1998 that she didn't remark about their wonderful life and marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Ann, son, Greg and his wife, Leigh Anne, grandchildren Allie, Daniel, and Jake, and the New York Times daily crossword puzzle. She was also predeceased by Ann's husband, Bob Ream. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for the lifelong opera lover may be made to lincolncenter.org/lincoln-cen
ter-at-home/support-us.