LAWRENCE--Sklar, born on November 17, 1944 in the Bronx, NY to Beatrice and William Sklar, passed away on May 24, 2019 from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. He was a graduate of DeWitt Clinton HS. Ever the entrepreneur, he had a successful career as a real estate broker before opening a chain of produce stores, the Purple Pickle, after which he became an auctioneer and demolition provider to the supermarket industry. After his retirement he devoted himself to philanthropic causes, especially those that benefited Veterans. He was a member of Habitat for Humanity Nassau County, a patronage member of JWV Post 655, and a past National Deputy for the Coalition of Homeless Veterans. He organized many programs at the Northport VA , as well as for the families of active duty military. He was a founder of Homes for Homecoming Heroes, an organization that builds homes for returning Veterans. Larry was an interesting and honorable man with emense energy, a big heart and a wonderful sense of humor. If you had the good fortune to have known him, you would never forget him. He is survived by his wife, Susan, and son, Warren, sister, Sandra Zucker (Don), sister-in- law, Joan Zopp (Duane), brother-in-law, Daniel Failla, nieces, Laura Greeley (Isaac), Deanna (Austin), Meryl Henry (Fred), and nephews Craig (Maureen), and Grant. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at noon at Guttermans Jericho Tpke Woodbury, NY 11797. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to JWV Post 655, or the .



