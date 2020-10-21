NICHOLAS--Socrates. Born July 11, 1934, Socrates Nicholas died on October 19, 2020, in Manhattan of complications from heart surgery. Self-described as a poor boy from Brooklyn, Socrates was the son of Greek immigrants, Marina and Louis Nicholas. He spent his childhood working long hours after school, on weekends and holidays in his parents' florist shop with his brother, Theodore, who predeceased him. His intelligence and perseverance overcame all obstacles; his drive for education led him to Columbia University where he received a BA (1956) and later a PhD. He founded his own firm, Nicholas Research Associates International, Inc. which pioneered qualitative market research and provided services for Fortune 500 companies for decades. Socrates was a member of the 1754 Society of Columbia University and served on the University's board for five years. He had a deep concern for social justice and education reform, serving as a Life Trustee of Oliver Scholars. He was a passionate lover of theater and music, particularly the opera, and for 25 years served on the Advisory Board of the Metropolitan Opera. Socrates was warm, witty, firm of opinion, as generous as it was possible to be, and his presence could fill a room. Friends reflect that knowing Socrates had an impact on their lives. His greatest love was his spouse, Gerard Bell, with whom he spent 42 wonderful years, enjoying Perfect Rob Roys in their homes in NYC and Connecticut, traveling the world, entertaining their friends, making sure that everyone was having a good time. Socrates was delighted to cast his Absentee Ballot for Joe Biden. Contributions in his memory should be directed to any Democrat in a difficult race in the upcoming election.





